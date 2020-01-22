Morgan Stanley Trims Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Target Price to $120.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. 2,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $977,377.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,786,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 109.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.