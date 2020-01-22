Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0038

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $107,549.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.03521920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.