MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Independent Research

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.57 ($146.01).

Shares of MOR traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €118.90 ($138.26). The company had a trading volume of 108,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €125.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

