MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.57 ($146.01).

MOR stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €118.90 ($138.26). The stock had a trading volume of 108,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12-month high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €125.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.76.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

