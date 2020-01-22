Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Lowered by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 3.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 237,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

