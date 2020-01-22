Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Mplx has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

