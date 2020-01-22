Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Market Capitalization Hits $96.57 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $96.57 million and $15.47 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 98,433,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,051,967 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

