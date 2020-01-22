Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.