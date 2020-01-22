MyBit Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, MyBit has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One MyBit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. MyBit has a market capitalization of $82,378.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp.

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

