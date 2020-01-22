MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 4,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,069. The company has a market cap of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

