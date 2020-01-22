MyWish Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,387.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. MyWish has a market cap of $59,834.00 and $1,387.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

