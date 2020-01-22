Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $3,555.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00006046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bitsane, Bleutrade and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.01 or 0.03952958 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00636208 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, WEX, YoBit, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, C-Patex, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

