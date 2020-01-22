Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $92.84 million and $2.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00008037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, HitBTC, RightBTC and Bitinka.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.01941077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.03988021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00671843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00745300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00106880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010391 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029105 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00599070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bit-Z, Coindeal, OKEx, Koinex, Gate.io, RightBTC, Nanex, Mercatox, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

