NaPoleonX (NPX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.02 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $9,005.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.03523264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.