Narrative Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Narrative has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a market cap of $6,308.00 and $3.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.03521920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,654,634 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.