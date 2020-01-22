Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nasdaq stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

