Natalie Sacks Sells 1,521 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $22,723.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at $706,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $25,887.42.

On Monday, December 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $104,751.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Natalie Sacks sold 18,252 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $261,733.68.

On Friday, November 1st, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $80,049.24.

HARP stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

