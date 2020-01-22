National Bank Financial Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$5.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

HBM traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 606,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,737. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$384.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

