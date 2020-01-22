National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.89.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.45. 1,048,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,488. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,220. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $799,960.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

