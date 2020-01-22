National Bank Financial Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.10.

TOY stock traded down C$1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.07. The company had a trading volume of 534,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$29.99 and a 52 week high of C$46.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. Analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

