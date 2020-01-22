National Bank Financial Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$14.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of FR traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.59. 552,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,989. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.57. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.78 and a 12 month high of C$16.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,087,125. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at C$301,905. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,606.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.