National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.37 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.