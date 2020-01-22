National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,211,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

