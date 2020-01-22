National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

NOV opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

