National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 318.57 and a beta of 1.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

