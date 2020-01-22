Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NUSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

