Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Navient has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

