Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NMM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 77,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,832. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 301.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

