nDEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 151.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded 118.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a market cap of $14,070.00 and approximately $9,036.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.