Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $57,430.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005375 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005880 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,954,190 coins and its circulating supply is 15,336,503 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

