Nebulas (NAS) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.88 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Nebulas has a market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi and LBank. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,157,721 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Huobi, OKEx, BCEX, Binance, Allcoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

