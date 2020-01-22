Nectar (NEC) Price Tops $0.0716 on Top Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Nectar has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $67,970.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nectar has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052999 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00072689 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,707.70 or 1.00496831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034535 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

