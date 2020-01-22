Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 62,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.