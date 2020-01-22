Nektar Therapeutics to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,707,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,034,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after buying an additional 749,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.