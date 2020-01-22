NEM (XEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.24 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, NEM has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Koineks, CoinTiger and BTC Trade UA. NEM has a market capitalization of $362.12 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, B2BX, Bittrex, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Iquant, Exrates, OKEx, Poloniex, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Indodax, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Kuna, Bitbns, YoBit, Binance, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Zaif, Koineks, Crex24, COSS, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

