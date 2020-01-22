Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €62.50 by Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.62 ($65.84).

Shares of ETR:NEM traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.40 ($79.53). 267,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nemetschek has a one year low of €35.40 ($41.16) and a one year high of €68.70 ($79.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €60.79 and a 200 day moving average of €52.23.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

