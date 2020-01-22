Neo (NEO) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $11.27 or 0.00130057 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Cobinhood, BCEX and BitForex. Neo has a market cap of $794.63 million and $437.60 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.03558041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00204052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Coinnest, Allcoin, DragonEX, BitForex, Koinex, Gate.io, Huobi, BigONE, LBank, Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, Tidebit, Bitinka, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitMart, Switcheo Network, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Coinrail, BCEX, COSS, TDAX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Liquid, CoinBene, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Bibox, Bitfinex, Exrates, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

