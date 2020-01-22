NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Raised to

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,850. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $419.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.74.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $620,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 347,176 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500,537 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 693,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.