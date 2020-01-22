Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 122 by Berenberg Bank

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 122 price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 112.07.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

