Nestree (EGG) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 18% against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $81,883.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

