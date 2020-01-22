NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.96.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in NetEase by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,309. NetEase has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

