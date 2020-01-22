Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $430.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $430.00 price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.17.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,607,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.71 and a 200-day moving average of $307.17. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

