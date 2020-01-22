Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.97.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,171,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Netflix by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

