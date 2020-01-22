Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.97.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.22. 11,048,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.71 and its 200-day moving average is $307.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

