Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.97.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.22. 11,048,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.17. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

