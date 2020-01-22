Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $420.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $420.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.17.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.53. 16,607,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The company has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

