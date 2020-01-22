NetKoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 50.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. NetKoin has a total market capitalization of $22,487.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, NetKoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00332444 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008308 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.