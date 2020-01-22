Neumark 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,480.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Neumark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Liqui. In the last week, Neumark has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $1,480.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,076,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,537,156 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

