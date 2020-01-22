Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.

Nevada Copper stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.36. 184,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

