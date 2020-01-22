New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to at Nomura

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Nomura from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. 2,306,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.